Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
Kashmir
··1 min read

Youth found dead in Pampore graveyard

Representational picture

Srinagar: A youth from Pampore area was found dead in a graveyard in his native area on Wednesday.

An official said that some locals spotted the body in the graveyard in Kadlabal Pampore and accordingly informed police

He said a team of police from police station Pampore reached the spot and took the body into their possession.


He said that body has been shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore for postmortem and investigation in this regard has been taken up.

He identified the deceased as Haziq Ahmad Hajam son of Mohammed Shafi Hajam, a resident of Kadlabal Pampore. (KNO)

Previous
‘Give Delhi full oxygen quota’: SC wants Centre plan by 10:30 am tomorrow
Next
Oxygen concentrators to ambulance service: NGOs, charities line up to save lives in Kashmir
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor