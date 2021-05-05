Youth found dead in Pampore graveyard

Srinagar: A youth from Pampore area was found dead in a graveyard in his native area on Wednesday.

An official said that some locals spotted the body in the graveyard in Kadlabal Pampore and accordingly informed police

He said a team of police from police station Pampore reached the spot and took the body into their possession.

He said that body has been shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore for postmortem and investigation in this regard has been taken up.

He identified the deceased as Haziq Ahmad Hajam son of Mohammed Shafi Hajam, a resident of Kadlabal Pampore. (KNO)