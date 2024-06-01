‘Youth for Jammu Kashmir’ organises film screening event at JU 

JAMMU: Youth for Jammu Kashmir, in collaboration with the Department of Strategic and Regional Studies, organized a screening event titled ‘Know Your Roots: History of Your Village,’ which was followed by an award ceremony.

‘Youth for Jammu Kashmir’ is a youth-led movement and initiative with a shared commitment to the betterment of Jammu Kashmir.

The event was presided over by director, producer, and actor Ravi Shanker Kemmu as the Chief Guest, and Chairperson of the Campus Cultural Committee, University of Jammu, Prof. Monika Chadha , as the Guest of Honour.

The documentaries prepared by the youth were also uploaded on social media platforms, which not only connected India but the entire globe with Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Shanker Kemmu said that ‘Know Your Roots: History of Your Village’ was a special short filmmaking event that provided an exceptional platform for youth and young adults to explore film, documentary, and showcase the rich cultural, historical, and social legacy of their towns and villages in Jammu and Kashmir. He further appreciated the documentaries that were screened at the event and stated that such events are significant to nurture, celebrate, and recognize the outstanding talent of young minds.

Addressing the gathering, Chairperson of the Campus Cultural Committee, Prof. Monika Chadha, lauded Youth for Jammu and Kashmir and the Department of Strategic and Regional Studies for this creative initiative, as the documentary filmmaking event encouraged the youth to connect with their roots.

Volunteer and Member of Youth for Jammu Kashmir, Ajay Pandita , also presented a presentation on the vision and action of the organization. Founded by a group of like-minded individuals from across Bharat, our mission is to foster growth and development within the region through strategic and collaborative efforts.

Vansh Pandita, Akshita Sharma and Rajat Sharma secured first, Second and third position respectively. They were suitably awarded on the occasion. All the participants of this initiative ” Know your roots” through short film making documentaries were presented certificate of participation by the organisers.

Earlier mementos to the guests were presented by Dr M K Bharat chairman Sanjeevani Sharda Kenda. Director and Actor Yuvraj Kumar delivered the vote of thanks on the occasion. A soulful Sharda Vandana was recited by Miss Anuradha.The programme was conducted by Promila Malik.