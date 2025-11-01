Youth can shape India’s future, says LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have the ability to shape their own future and play a major role in building a stronger India.

Addressing an international seminar at the University of Kashmir on the legacy of noted writer and poet Dr. Rahi Masoom Raza, Sinha said that young people must draw lessons from the values reflected in Raza’s work and contribute towards a peaceful and progressive society.

“The youth can achieve the best in their lives. They should use their energy and skills to build their future and strengthen the nation,” Sinha said while speaking at the event.

He described Dr. Rahi Masoom Raza as an important literary figure whose work continues to promote understanding among communities. “Raza’s writing carries a message of unity. His thoughts remain relevant in today’s time,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha added that Jammu and Kashmir’s path toward peace and growth will continue and that the administration remains committed to improving the region’s development process. “Our efforts for peace and development will not stop. We are working with the goal of creating a better society and a strong nation,” he said.

Referring to India’s position on the global stage, Sinha said that the country is advancing rapidly and citizens must act with collective responsibility. “India is moving ahead among the leading nations. It is our shared duty to work for a better society and a better country,” he said.

He thanked the University of Kashmir and the participants for organizing the seminar, saying that such events create space for discussion and learning. “The ideas shared in this seminar will encourage the youth to pursue creativity, social harmony, and constructive work for the nation,” Sinha said.

The seminar, attended by scholars and students, focused on Dr. Rahi Masoom Raza’s contribution to Indian literature and his message of inclusiveness.