Youth accused of raping 14-year-old girl arrested in north Kashmir: J&K Police

Srinagar: J&K Police said on Friday that it has arrested a rape accused in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, the police said that during the evening hours of April 6, Police Post Mirgund received a written complaint from one Ghulam Mohammad Dar son of Odina stating that his minor daughter (name withheld) aged about 14 years was raped by Asif Hussain Bhat son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Bhat resident of Odina Pattan two days before.

The statement further stated that on this written complaint case FIR was registered in Police Station Pattan under relevant sections of law.

“The accused however, was well aware about his act and was trying to evade his arrest. Police Party of Police Post Mirgund acted swiftly and arrested the accused. Further investigation is in progress,” the police said.