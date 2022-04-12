A heart-wrenching letter by a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl to her slain mother has left people numb.

“Mom! You’re the best mom in the whole world. I’ll never forget you. I wish you’ll get to Heaven and be happy there. I’ll do my best to be a good person and get into Heaven too. See you in Heaven! Galia xx,” reads a part of the letter Galia, 9, wrote to her dead mother.

The letter was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Twitter. The two-page letter was scribbled on a diary in Ukrainian.

Twitter was beyond saddened to see the perils of the war that has left a little girl without her mother. The girl writes in her letter that she will see her mother in heaven.

“Please save this child, have great willpower to do good, without mother it is very difficult to do. She is not hopeless after losing her mother, the world of a child. It should not be limited to tweets, just do whatever you can do for her education and all. Best of luck beta,” one user tweeted.

“For every child mother is everything, I’m feeling her pain right now, how difficult she might have felt when she lost her mother. There were so many children like her who faced the situation. Why do countries fight? Can’t they live peacefully and let others live too,” tweeted another.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Borodianka, a town 40-km from the capital Kyiv, was “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha, where civilian bodies were found strewn across the streets and in mass graves.

“It’s significantly more dreadful there. Even more victims from the Russian occupiers,” Zelensky said.

Russia has denied the Ukrainian allegations about “war crimes” and executions in Bucha, saying footage and photographs showing dead bodies in the town were “yet another provocation” by Kyiv.