‘Your sincerity shines’: ‘Farishton’ by AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija wins ‘honorable mention’ at LAFA

Khatija Rahman has made her father and Grammy award-winning music director AR Rahman proud after her song `Farishton’ won an “honorable mention” at Los Angles Film Awards 2021.

The award was presented to AR Rahman in recognition of excellence in filmmaking at the Los Angles Film Awards 2021. “Farishton o Shah-i-Madina…Mera Salame Dil Khana….” the animated musical album has notched 711462 views on her YouTube channel.

Composed by A. R. Rahman, the Urdu song has been sung by his daughter Khatija Rahman. Munna Shaokath Ali has written its lyrics and it has been mastered by Vishnu Rajan. Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman are executive producers of the musical album.

In her YouTube bio, Khatija said she was born in Chennai in a multicultural family with different genres of music and with friends from diverse backgrounds.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the wonders of life. As Mawlana Rumi says: `There are a thousand ways to kneel and kiss the ground; there are a thousand ways to go home again’. The video’s main character Amal was created with such experiences of mine and the longing to explore the unknown. I hope all of you find your own journey of the unknown,” she said on her YouTube channel.

Calling Lata Mangeshkar her inspiration, she thanked her for personally taking the time in calling and showering her with blessings. “Thanks to the almighty, my grandmother Kareema Begum, my maternal grandfather – Abdul Sattar, mom, dad, Raheema, Ameen, my maternal uncles and aunts and my cousins from the maternal and paternal side, my teachers – Shruti Jauhari, Murtaza, Nirbhay Saxena, Mira Sengupta, Lavita Lobo, and Sterlin Nithya, my music business professor – Ritnika Nayan, all my teachers from Fathima School, Good Shepherd, Stella Maris, and B.S.S. Crescent university who have encouraged and motivated me during my time with them,” she said.

“And most importantly to all of you who have been behind the scenes and who have continuously supported me by your prayers and positivity, all of this has happened because of your love and strength. Continue spreading that for every artist and human being and give more love and strength to them”.

On the work front, Khatija is will be releasing her next track on October 15. “Excited to announce that Amna Bibi will be releasing on 15th October. Presave the track on Spotify http://smarturl.it/amnabibi,” she tweeted.