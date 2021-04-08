Young labourer killed in Srinagar road mishap; Anantnag woman succumbs to burn injuries

Srinagar: A 17-year-old labourer was killed while another one was critically injured in a road accident that took place near GB Panth hospital in Sonwar area of Srinagar on Thursday morning.

An official that two persons were critically in a road accident near GB Pant hospital today morning and one of them died on the spot.

The official identified the deceased as Omer Qadir Ganie (17) son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie, a resident of Wakoora area of Ganderbal. The injured was identified as Danish Ahmad Bhat (22) son of Mohammad Altaf Bhat, a resident of Wakoora area of Ganderbal.



Anantnag lady succumbs to burn injuries at SMHS

A lady from South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, who was admitted with burn injuries a few days before at SMHS, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

An official said that Raja Banoo (54), wife of Abdul Qayoom of Mattan area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district had suffered burn injuries due to leakage of gas.

In the incident, she suffered over 54 per cent burn injuries and was accordingly shifted to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar, he said.

After undergoing treatment for few days at SMHS, she succumbed to her injuries today, he added.

(KNO inputs)