Yoga to Ayurveda: 194 new AYUSH centers to promote rehabilitative care in J&K

Srinagar: More than 194 new AYUSH centers are being set up in Jammu and Kashmir to promote Indian System of Medicine (ISM) and rehabilitative care.

Official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that 94 units were approved in 2019-20 and 100 others in 2020-21.

Around 75 units are currently functional in the union territory. A total of 4436 AYUSH units have been approved by the central government during the last two years.

“The prime focus of AYUSH interventions is to educate the public about preventive measures. Healthy food, yoga, herbal medicines, and a disciplined lifestyle are part of this approach,” an official said.

The official said 50 bedded Integrated AYUSH hospitals are being established in all districts of J&K.

“Four 50 bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospitals are being established in Kupwara, Kulgam, Kishtwar, and Kathua. Three more will come up at Bandipora, Kulgam, and Samba are in pipeline,” he said

He said these units are being set up on modern lines so that people could be benefitted.

“Efforts are on to promote AYUSH at a bigger level. Some hospitals already exist in Jammu and Kashmir, but they are not enough. Therefore more units are now being established across the union territory,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that J&K Health and Medical Education department last year started AYUSH pharmacist training courses in J&K.

The intake capacity of 20 students each have been sanctioned for government AMT School Jammu and Srinagar, besides 10 students each for GNM, AMT and ANMT schools in all other districts.