Srinagar: Heleema Bano (56) from Baramulla had always desired to become an entrepreneur and make her `ghar ka achaar a brand to reckon with.

Managing home and kids didn’t give her enough time to think of her passion. Come 2020, she along with her friends started a Self-help Group to pursue her dream. National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) came in handy as it helped them to generate finances.

“We took a small loan of Rs 70,000 and bought containers, spices, and other required items to make pickles. We have now started earning money,” Haleema said.

National Rural Livelihood Mission is providing employment opportunities to thousands of rural women in Jammu and Kashmir.

From stitching to agriculture, from food processing to dairy, women are foraying into uncharted territory to become financially independent. The Centre has also pumped huge money under the NRLM to help the women.

Figures available with The Kashmir Monitor reveal that under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission, an amount of Rs 997.91 crore has been disbursed among the women of Jammu and Kashmir since 2014.

The concept of Self-help Groups for women was envisaged in 2014 when the central government introduced Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Documents reveal that there are more than 56,000 SHGs in J&K and as many as 5 lakh women are associated with these groups.

About 55 percent of gram panchayats have been covered under women’s SHGs in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official told The Kashmir Monitor that the administration has set a target to form 11,000 newSHGs by the end of this year.

“Both financial and technical assistance are being provided to Self Help Groups. We are witnessing a good response. Women are seeking financial assistance under various schemes. An awareness campaign is also being run to motivate more and more women,” he said.

