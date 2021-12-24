Call it a new awakening, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra have buried their hatchet and became friends again.

New permutations and combinations are taking shape as Bigg Boss 15 enters into the final stages. Foes have turned friends and friends have turned enemies.

Fans truly love `UmRan’ moments in Bigg Boss 15.

“TU HI JEET RAHA HAI, SHAANT HOJA! HOW CAN ONE NOT MELT? 😭😩♥️ THEY ARE LITERALLY THE BEST THING THAT HAPPENED IN THIS SEASON. #BB15 | #UMRAN | #KARANKUNDRRA | #UMARRIAZ | #BIGGBOSS,” wrote a fan.

“Ohhhh man, this picture of #KaranKundrra holding the same frame of #UmarRiaz & #AsimRiaz family made me so nostalgic Tears time !!! LONG LIVE FRIENDSHIP #SidSim #UmRan,” wrote another

Last month netizens had rallied around Umar Riaz after he faced slurs in Bigg Boss. It began during a press meet in Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra called Umar a ‘gadha’ (donkey). Later Karan Kundrra finally apologized to J&K doctor-turned model for calling him names on the show last week.

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence in a bid to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Last week, a Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label.

Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.

Earlier, social media users called out `Colors TV’ for allegedly harassing Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss.

`COLORS STOP HARASSING UMAR’ was trending on social media. ”What exactly is tameez? @ColorsTV you will teach tameez? You guys need to learn that yourselves coz u don’t show any when your idiotic show constantly targets a doctor and crosses all lines of integrity & decency. COLORS STOP HARASSING UMAR,” said a user.