Yatra Crosses 4.22 Lakh Pilgrim Mark, Pahalgam Track Under Repair: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Monday said that the annual Amarnath Ji Yatra has witnessed a smooth movement over the last two days through the Baltal route and that over 4.22 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine till 1:00 PM today.

Speaking to reporters, Div Com Garg said the Yatra is regulated strictly in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), under which weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the condition of the pilgrimage tracks are reviewed before allowing the movement of pilgrims.

He said that due to adverse weather conditions over the past few days, the Yatra had to be suspended temporarily. Following the suspension, repair works became necessary on the traditional Pahalgam axis, which are currently being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). However, the Baltal route remains operational and pilgrims have been moving smoothly over the last two days.

The Divisional Commissioner said teams of the district administration, health department, sanitation staff, camp commanders, Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) and other agencies are continuously monitoring the pilgrimage to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

Referring to the latest IMD advisory, Garg said the weather department has predicted adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, between July 28 and July 31. He said review meetings are being held every evening with all stakeholders, including officials of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, and a decision regarding the next day’s Yatra is taken after assessing both the weather forecast and the condition of the tracks.

He said repair work on the Pahalgam route is progressing but its completion depends on weather conditions. Any fresh rainfall during the coming days may delay restoration work, considering the long stretch of the route compared to the shorter Baltal track.

Garg further said that all stranded pilgrims at the Nunwan Base Camp have already been cleared for the pilgrimage and, at present, no such pilgrims are awaiting movement there. He added that all fresh pilgrims arriving from Jammu, including those reaching by train over the past two days, are being sent directly to the Baltal Base Camp to avoid inconvenience.

On the preparedness of Baltal Base Camp, the Divisional Commissioner said the administration had earlier enhanced its holding capacity to accommodate 40,000 to 45,000 pilgrims. At present, the daily load remains around 15,000 to 20,000 pilgrims, which is nearly half of the camp’s capacity.

He said the administration has observed a slight decline in the number of incoming pilgrims over the last few days and that the Baltal Base Camp is presently well-equipped to handle the existing rush. Additional arrangements, if required, will be made depending on the inflow of pilgrims in the coming days.