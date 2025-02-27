SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 27: Now, residents of Srinagar no longer need to travel to metropolitan cities for specialized medical care, as Yatharth Hospital, Omega-1 (Near Pari Chowk), Greater Noida, has announced the launch of a Super Specialty OPD in the city. Patients suffering from orthopedic, cancer, and neurological disorders can now consult expert specialists every third Thursday of the month from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, starting February 27, 2025. This OPD will be located at Arham Tower, behind Kings International Plaza, Karan Nagar, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

Renowned across the country for its exceptional healthcare services, Yatharth Hospital is committed to providing advanced medical care to the people of Srinagar. The Super Specialty OPD will offer comprehensive consultations for bone & joint disorders, cancer, and brain & spine-related conditions, led by highly experienced doctors. Dr. Sumit Goyal, Head & Director of the Department of Neurosurgery & Neurointervention, will provide expert guidance on brain and spine disorders. Dr. Ankur Das, Senior Consultant in the Department of Orthopedics, will offer specialized consultations for orthopedic concerns. Dr. Sanjeev K. Tuli, Senior Consultant in the Department of Surgical Oncology, will guide patients on cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment options. Through this initiative, Yatharth Hospital aims to ensure that patients in Srinagar receive world-class medical expertise close to home.

At Yatharth Super Specialty OPD, patients will receive expert medical advice and guidance on a wide range of health concerns. The Orthopedics Department will provide consultations for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, fractures, spinal disorders (slip disc, cervical & lumbar spondylosis), osteoporosis, tennis elbow, joint issues, and sports-related injuries. The Oncology Department will offer expert opinions on cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment options, including surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, and targeted therapy for various cancers like breast, lung, blood, prostate, colorectal, and cervical cancer. The Neurosciences Department will guide patients on managing neurological conditions such as brain stroke, brain hemorrhage, brain & spine trauma, slip disk, brain & spine tumor and other conditions affecting brain and spine. Through this OPD, patients can receive specialized medical advice to make informed decisions about their health.

For urgent medical consultations, patients can also connect with Yatharth Hospital’s specialists via video call through the OPD center, ensuring timely expert advice without delays. To book an appointment or get more details, call +91-8800550095, 8826447777.