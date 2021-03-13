Yashwant Sinha joins TMC ahead of West Bengal polls

BJP veteran and former union minister Yashwant Sinha has joined the Trinamool Congress ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Sinha said has alleged that the BJP during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time believed in consensus but “today’s government believes in crushing and conquering”. “Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?” Sinha asked in a media briefing in Kolkata.

Two days ago, Sinha had slammed the BJP for not sympathising with Mamata who was injured in an alleged attack in Nandigram. “Shame on BJP. Instead of sympathising with Mamata injured in an attack they are making fun of it,” he tweeted.

On March 8, he had also said, “The Borrowed Janata Party deserves our congratulations for living off the rejects of other parties.”

Earlier, he had hit out at the party for terming Mamata as an ‘outsider’ in Nandigarm. “Mamata is an outsider in Nandi gram and Modi/Shah are insiders in Bengal. What irony?” he had tweeted.

BJP leader and her former TMC protege Suvendu Adhikari during his roadshows had branded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an outsider in Nandigram. Accusing Banerjee of trying to divide communities on religious lines ahead of the assembly elections, Adhikari said the TMC supremo had “incorrectly” recited the ‘Chandipath’ (holy text) here on Tuesday.

The state goes to polls on March 27. The elections, which will witness a battle between the BJP and the TMC, will see voting held in eight phases.