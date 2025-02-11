SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 10: In a major fillip to Kashmir’s famed handicrafts, the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, is on the verge of commissioning a modern Common Facility Centre (CFC) for Yarn Dyeing in the premises of Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) at Nowshera, here.

Constructed at a cost of ₹.2.59 Cr, the CFC shall adhere to all international norms and will dye different types of raw materials used in the handicrafts and handloom sector and go a long way in further improving the quality of craft products and boosting its saleability in niche global markets.

In a statement released here today, a spokesman from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department stated that CFC will use chemical dyes which shall be 100% Azo-free and have all necessary plant and machinery installed, such as dyeing machines with different capacities, ranging from 5kg to 20 kg, for dyeing of silk, woolen, cotton and viscose yarn. “It will also have a Water Softening System, Dryers, Hydro Extractors, Washing Machines, and 02 Mini Boilers along with an Effluent Treatment Plant,” he added.

The spokesman further stated that the CFC shall also have a Dye House catering to a daily capacity to dye 250 kg of silk, wool, and cotton, all in hank form, in different types of dyeing machines. “The CFC shall also provide a natural dyeing facility to 07 kg of Pashmina per day through a Soft Flow Dyeing Machine,” he added.

The spokesman advised the concerned stakeholders to approach the Director IICT to avail the dyeing facility for all types of yarn in hank form against nominal rates.