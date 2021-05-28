‘YANA initiative’: Kashmir Biz Chamber distributes food kits to Shikarawallahs, houseboat owners

Srinagar: The ‘You Are Not Alone (YANA)’ Initiative of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) Relief Trust Thursday undertook a major distribution program of food kits for the stakeholders of the tourism sector including shikarawallahs and houseboat owners of River Jhelum and Dal Lake.

The program was jointly presided over by Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Tourism and Culture, Abdul Majid Mattoo Chairman of the KCC&I Relief Trust and Mushtaq A Chaya on behalf of the business community.

Dr G N Itoo, Director Tourism Kashmir also graced the occasion.

In his welcome address, Nasir Hamid Khan, on behalf of the YANA Initiative thanked Sarmad Hafeez and Dr G N Itoo and other distinguished members of the business community for their participation in the program. He informed the participants that the response to the YANA Initiative has been very gracious and in the coming days it would be an important source of support for the poorest and weakest amongst us. He stated that the response was also commendable because presently the business community was itself going through the toughest period of business contraction ever witnessed.

Sarmad Hafeez appreciated the gesture of the business community in stepping forward in support of the underprivileged persons of the economy who were undergoing very difficult times. He hoped that better conditions would prevail in the coming times and till that time it was very important that all stakeholders work jointly to address the various problems arising due to the Covid pandemic. He lauded the stakeholders for being conscious to their responsibilities towards the society in general and about the underprivileged in particular. He assured the participants of all support in this regard.

Abdul Majid Mattoo stated that the KCC&I Relief Trust was formed with the sole objective of providing assistance to the weaker sections of our society and had been working towards this goal since the year 2005. He stated that when the members of the KCC&I approached the Trust regarding the YANA Initiative, the Trustee’s felt that the initiative was very much required at this point of time and all possible cooperation in this regard was extended for making it successful.

Mustaq Ahmad Chaya said that the unity and caring demonstrated by the business community was a matter of pride for all and efforts would be made towards reaching out to the needy in this hour of crisis. He encouraged the participants to ensure that the important message of this initiative is spread so that it becomes a meaningful and effective exercise. He said that history was witness to the fact that whenever the society was faced by a crisis the business community had always played it’s part with distinction. Other participants also spoke on the occasion.

On behalf of the KCC&I Relief Trust Abdul Hamid Punjabi, Fayaz Ahmed (ALFA) and Altaf Ahmad Trumboo (Trustee’s) also participated in the program besides Past Presidents of KCC&I Haji GM Dug, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and Javed Ahmed Tenga.

The program was attended by prominent business leaders including Shakeel Qalander, Vicky Shaw (PHDCCI), Haji Manzoor Ahmad Wangoo (NALCO/NTTA), Zahoor Ahmad Trumboo (CCIK), Wahid Malik and Faiz Bakshi (KHAROF), Abdul Majid, Tariq Mir and Siraj Ahmad (KHARA), Tariq Ghani (Hoteliers Club), Abrar Khan (BTA), Majid Aslam Wafai and Ashaq Hussain Shangloo (JKPICCA), Arshad Hussain Bhat (JKCDA/CDAS), Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo (KACIC), Mohammad Ibrahim Siah (SKAL), Athar Narwari (TASK), Habibullah Pandow and Ashfaq Dug (TAAK), Rauf Tramboo (ATOAK), Fayaz Peerzada (RTSI), Nisar Shahdar (KTMF), Mohamed Amin (HOA), Tauseef Bhat (BASERA), Mohamed Latif Butt (KSEA), Wali Mohamad (Shikara Owners Association), Irfan Geelani (JCCCC), Sajad Gul (J&KEC), Dr Altaf (Edenic Farmers Farmers Group), Sheikh Javed (KTTMCF)) and Mohammed Yunus (AKTTMWF).

The foodkits were handed over for distribution amongst the identified needy in their associations to Wali Mohammed, President Shikara Owners Association Dal Lake, Mohammed Amin, Secretary Houseboat Owners Association, Noor Mohammed, Jhelum Houseboat Owners and Mehrajudin, Jhelum Shikara owners.

Meanwhile major associations of Kashmir Valley including the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (Yasin Khan), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), JK Fruit & Vegetable Processing & Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA), Kashmir Automobile Chamber of Industries and Commerce, Chemist & Distributors Association Srinagar(CDAS), Jammu and Kashmir Chemist Druggists Association (JKCDA) have extended their support to the YANA Initiative of the KCC&I Relief Trust.