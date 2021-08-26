Yahoo shuts down services in India

American web services provider Yahoo shut down its services in India on Thursday, August 26, thereby ceasing the publication of content operations across the country from this day onwards, Hindutsan Times reported.

However, the web portal, owned by technology company Verizon Media, assured its users that their Yahoo accounts, e-mail, and search experiences will not be affected in any manner.

‘As of August 26th, 2021, Yahoo India will no longer be publishing content,’ a statement on the Yahoo India homepage read.

‘Your Yahoo Account, Mail, and Search experiences will not be affected in any way and will operate as usual. We thank you for your support and readership.’

According to the frequently asked questions (FAQ) section on the Yahoo website, the company has decided to cease publication of all content in India, shutting down Yahoo’s content operations across the country.

The content offerings closed include Yahoo News, Yahoo Cricket, Yahoo Finance, Entertainment, and MAKERS India.