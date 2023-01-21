Well known Arabic singers Grini and Jamila have launched an Arabic version of Jhoome Jo Pathaan ahead of its release. The Arabic version of the hit song which features ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ and Deepika Padukone was launched in Dubai recently at the Dubai Mall Promenade. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was present at the event and also interacted with fans in Dubai city.

Recently, the trailer of Pathaan was showcased on the Burj Khalifa as well.

According to a statement from production house YRF, the singers said: “We’re so thrilled to be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Raj Films yet again on Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s Arabic version after a successful association on Fan and Jabra Arabic Version and we were so excited to launch the song in SRK’s presence this weekend.

The film is set to release on January 25 in the cinemas globally.