Xiaomi reveals new Redmi logo, launching with Redmi 15 5G

Xiaomi has introduced a new visual identity for its Redmi sub-brand in India, with the upcoming Redmi 15 5G set to debut the refreshed branding on August 19. The updated logo features bold, all-uppercase red text, marking a shift in how the company connects with its Indian user base.

While the redesigned branding was first revealed in China last November alongside the Redmi K80 series, this is its first rollout in India and other global markets. Xiaomi says the new identity reflects the evolving mindset of “Young India”—confident, ambitious, and self-aware.

Redmi entered the Indian market in 2014 and recently celebrated its 11th anniversary. Since its debut, the brand claims to have sold over 220 million devices in India and 1.1 billion globally.