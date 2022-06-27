Xiaomi is looking for an experienced Senior Business Analyst at their Bangalore location.

ADVERTISEMENT

The person will be part of the Analytics Team and will be responsible for generating insights regularly on various operational units of Xiaomi India

Here are the details

Job summary

Work on multiple categories and functions within the organization to define key performance and operational metrics to monitor the health of the function/categories. Key is the ability to work with multiple functions/category teams (online sales, offline sales, Phones, Ecosystems, TV, Supply Chain, Logistics, etc.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Build dashboards to track the key metrics that can be shared with functional/org leadership. Senior Analysts are expected to manage key stakeholders – India MD, COO, CBO, CMO, CFO

Monitor progress of metrics to identify any issues and raise any red flags to functional / org leads

Define and test multiple hypotheses by leveraging Data analytics and statistical modeling to understand key issues/areas of improvement within a function/category. The Key is to process and interpret complex and large volumes of data from different sources and generate results aligned with business objectives

Support hypothesis with data-backed insights and apply 80-20 rule to narrow down key issues/areas of improvement and recommend an appropriate solution

Consult with business partners to develop and implement recommended statistical solutions (scoring models and valuations models) to address and influence complex business problems to improve processes/operations / cost structure/revenue of categories and functions

Deliver and present analytical results and recommendations in a meaningful and effective way to key stakeholders – India MD, COO, CBO, CMO

Work on 2-3 critical projects to improve processes / operations / P&L of category / function

Qualifications for this Job:

Graduate in Finance/Accounting

Good Analytical skills + structured problem-solving skills. Should be able to step in on open-ended analytics problems and provide solutions and ideas on what’s possible

Advanced usage of MS Excel

Data manipulation techniques – SQL/SAS/R/Python/any scripting languages

Data Visualization techniques – Power BI/Tableau

Good understanding of Database/Data Warehousing Features; Ability to combine structured & unstructured data

Strong communication skills