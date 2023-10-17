Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has just announced the successor to MIUI – HyperOS. According to Lei Jun, the founder and CEO of Xiaomi, HyperOS has been the result of years of work and will be shipped with the company’s upcoming Xiaomi 14 series of smartphones.

“Today marks a historic moment. After years of collective work, our new operating system, Xiaomi HyperOS, is set to make its official debut on the Xiaomi 14 Series.”

Currently, it appears that HyperOS will be limited to China. However, Lei Jun’s response to a user query on X indicates that the company also plans to introduce its latest operating system outside China in the future. A few retweets from Xiaomi India officials also suggest that HyperOS will soon make its debut in the country. Earlier leaks had suggested that the successor to MIUI would be called MiOS, and with the official announcement, the company has now confirmed the name.

MIUI has been Xiaomi’s first and most successful product. However, over the last few years, MIUI began to lose its appeal, with no major features being added, especially when compared to alternatives like ColorOS and other contemporaries.

Currently, there isn’t much information available on how HyperOS differs from MIUI or its key features. Given this announcement, the company is expected to share more updates in the coming days, and the new operating system will be shipped on Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship – the Xiaomi 14, which is likely to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.