June 4, 2024

1 min read

X (Twitter) down on Lok Sabha Result day: Down Detector

by
June 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 04 142131

X Down In India : Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has gone down in India. Many users are not able to access their own accounts. Down Detector has also confirmed X Down.

Till the time of writing the news, 184 people have reported X Down. Let us tell you that X has gone down at a time when the counting of general election results ( Lok Sabha Election 2024 ) is going on in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

