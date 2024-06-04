X (Twitter) down on Lok Sabha Result day: Down Detector

X Down In India : Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has gone down in India. Many users are not able to access their own accounts. Down Detector has also confirmed X Down.

Till the time of writing the news, 184 people have reported X Down. Let us tell you that X has gone down at a time when the counting of general election results ( Lok Sabha Election 2024 ) is going on in India.

