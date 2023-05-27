Riyadh : Ahead of the WWE Night of Champions event, World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Sami Zayn performed Umrah in the holy city of Makkah.

Sami Zayn and his partner Kevin Owens are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on Saturday, May 27, at the Night of Champions 2023.

Being in Saudi Arabia allowed Sami Zayn to make a pilgrimage to Makkah and complete his first Umrah.

Taking to Twitter, shared pictures of himself in an ihram, the garments worn to perform Umrah by men.

“Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do,” Sami Zayn tweeted on Thursday midnight.

“It has provided me with a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. ????????,” he added.

Zayn, real name Rami Sebei, who was of Syrian origin, was not allowed to visit Saudi Arabia until recently due to some conflicts between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia has now renewed its diplomatic relationship with Syria. People from countries are allowed to travel across countries.

