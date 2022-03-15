Prominent WWE wrestler Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon passed away at the age of 63.

Hall’s former tag-team partner Kevin Nash had recently taken to social media to share that he was seriously ill and that he would soon be taken off life support.

According to Deadline, Hall was a double inductee into the WWE hall of fame who started off his career in the mid-1980s. The wrestler broke his hip due to a fall last month and had been hospitalized. He was put on life support following complications after surgery to fix his hip.

According to PW Torch, Hall suffered three heart attacks while trying to recover from the unsuccessful surgery.

“Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very sad,” Nash said.

“I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare [for] my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value,” he added.

“As we prepare for life without him, just remember there goes a great guy. You ain’t going to see another one like him again. See ya down the road, Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”