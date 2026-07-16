Fida Firdous

Schools with the latest innovations are in high demand today, and Army Goodwill School (AGS), Wuzur in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, is a prime example in India. It has achieved a prestigious milestone by being shortlisted among the top 10 schools globally in the Innovation category of the World’s Best School Prizes 2026. This recognition by the UK-based organization T4 Education highlights AGS Wuzur’s exceptional commitment to innovative education, student-centric learning, and transformative impact in a region historically challenged by conflict and educational disruption.

The spotlight on the Kashmiri school run by the Indian Army receiving prestigious global recognition in innovation is a huge achievement and a lesson for other schools in Kashmir, both private and government, to follow. The World’s Best School Prizes aim to spotlight schools that make a meaningful difference in students’ lives both inside and outside the classroom. AGS Wuzur’s inclusion in this elite list, from thousands of global nominations, underlines its role as a leader in educational innovation. The school’s success is a testament to its dedication to fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among students, despite the challenges posed by its remote location and limited resources.

Leadership, educators, and students at AGS Wuzur have embraced a culture of innovation, establishing the school as a premier hub for scientific inquiry and design thinking. The school’s innovation club serves as an incubator for future engineers, scientists, and social change-makers by embedding collaborative engineering and design thinking into its curriculum. This results in student-led projects that address real community problems, earning accolades on national and international platforms.

The innovative and transformative role of Army Goodwill Schools in Kashmir cannot be neglected. Schools like AGS Wuzur and other Army Goodwill Schools have made a huge contribution to the education system of Kashmir. These schools not only cover rural border areas but also eradicate the concept of private schools. For the first time, poor children received quality education under the name and fame of Army Goodwill Schools. There are now hundreds of AGS, and each has a story of success, resilience, and reputation. AGS Wuzur is part of the broader Army Goodwill Schools initiative launched by the Indian Army in the late 1990s. During that time, Kashmir suffered extreme violence and disruption, with education systems severely impacted by terrorism and societal unrest. Government schools, especially in rural areas, were targeted, and children were often caught in the crossfire of political and ideological conflicts.

During 1990, the burning Kashmir needed goodwill, and the Indian Army launched Operation Sadbhavana (“goodwill among people”) to rebuild trust and foster peace through welfare programs, including establishing Army Goodwill Schools. These schools aimed to provide quality education to children in remote and violence-affected areas, introducing modern teaching methods, infrastructure, and extracurricular opportunities that rival those of urban private schools.

Such schools, where innovation is the present need, are examples of how the army is running schools with a focus on quality and innovation. AGS Wuzur has become an inspiration for education and the community. It has become a symbol of hope in Anantnag, a region grappling with historical turmoil. The school’s innovative practices have transformed the learning environment, focusing not just on curriculum delivery but also on real-world problem-solving and student empowerment.

Students at AGS Wuzur actively engage in projects such as designing automated irrigation systems, IoT frameworks, and foot-operated water taps, showcasing their creativity and practical skills. Their achievements have been recognized nationally through awards like the Manak Awards by the Department of Science and Technology and participation in prestigious events such as the Climate Science Olympiad and design competitions. This innovative spirit is supported by partnerships with organizations like the Bharti Airtel Foundation, which bolsters the school’s mission to promote creativity, critical thinking, and holistic development. The recognition received by AGS Wuzur also reflects the wider impact of Army Goodwill Schools in promoting education in underserved areas. These schools have played a critical role in bridging the educational divide between urban and rural Kashmir, providing quality education to over 14,000 students across more than 40 schools in the region.

At present, army schools have made a huge contribution to education in the state. This has been proven by AGS Wuzur, which emphasizes holistic development by integrating sports, music, robotics, and coding into its curricula. This approach nurtures well-rounded individuals equipped with physical fitness, teamwork, leadership, and technical skills. The schools also facilitate scholarships and higher education opportunities through programs like Kashmir Super 30 (Medical) and Kashmir Super 50 (Engineering), which prepare students for competitive entrance exams and professional courses. These initiatives have helped rural youth gain access to prestigious colleges and universities, fostering socio-economic upliftment.

Besides quality education, these schools also focus on discipline, life challenges, and the commitment to being good citizens. From the darkest days of the 1990s to today’s educational renaissance, these schools symbolize hope, resilience, and transformation. By providing quality education, fostering innovation, and nurturing community spirit, AGS Wuzur is not only shaping individual lives but also contributing to the larger vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and unified Kashmir and India.

Today, the Governors, celebrities, and many praised the success of AGS Wuzur, Anantnag, highlighting the school’s achievements and offering valuable lessons for both private and government schools. On public funds, AGS schools in the valley consistently deliver outstanding results, setting a benchmark for education in the region. This recognition reflects the power of innovation, leadership, and community collaboration in transforming education. AGS Wuzur’s success serves as an inspiring example for other schools to follow, demonstrating that quality education and dedication can overcome challenges and create lasting positive impact.

(Fida Firdous was named the Best Teacher at Army Goodwill School in 2006. He can be reached at fidafirdous8@gmail.com)