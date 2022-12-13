Srinagar: Officials of the J&K Sports Council on Tuesday welcomed Ayeera Chesti on her arrival from Indonesia after participating in Junior World Wushu championship where she brought laurels for the country by winning a bronze medal in 48 kgs weight category.

An official of the sports council said she received a ‘hero’s welcome’ on her arrival.

She made history by becoming the first female athlete from J&K to win a bronze medal at the eighth Junior Wushu World Championship, which was held in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia.

Earlier, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur had congratulated her in a tweet.

“Congratulations to Ayeera Chisti on becoming the first female athlete from J&K to win a at the 8th #WWC !

Earlier she won for India at the #IWC in Georgia, along with many national-level medals.

Her stupendous achievement will motivate the girls from J&K and the nation. (Sic),” he had tweeted.

Several other pages too had featured Ayeera Chisti after winning a bronze medal.

“HISTORIC!

Ayeera Chisti became the first female athlete from Jammu & Kashmir to win a medal at the #Wushu World Championships. She won a at the 8th Junior World Championships in Indonesia (sic),” Khelo India had tweeted.