In Australia’s first innings of the World Test Championship final, Scott Boland stepped up to fill the void left by Josh Hazlewood’s absence.

He struck early by dismissing the in-form Shubman Gill, who was left completely deceived by a straight delivery that pitched outside off and then moved inwards.

The ball dismantled the top of Gill’s off stump, leaving India in a precarious position just before Tea, having lost both Rohit Sharma and Gill.

At the time of writing, Virat Kohli is batting on 4, accompanied by Cheteshwar Pujara on 3. India trails Australia by 432 runs after the Aussies were bowled out for 469 in their first innings.

On the second day of the final, the Indian bowling unit showcased an impressive comeback, limiting Australia to a first innings score of 469.

Starting the day at 327 for 3, Australia managed to add only 142 runs while losing their remaining seven wickets. Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) were the standout contributors, forming a partnership of 285 runs for the fourth wicket. Alex Carey (48) also made a significant contribution.

Among the Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj was the most successful with figures of 4/108 in 28.3 overs, while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur claimed two wickets each.