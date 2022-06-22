Srinagar, June 22: Chairman PRB today announced the Written Test date for the post of constables in two Women Battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“All eligible candidates of UT of Jammu and Kashmir who have qualified PET/PST for the post of Constable in 02 Women Battalions in J&K Police in terms of PHQ J&K advertisement notifications are informed that their Written Examination will be conducted on 26.06.2022 (Sunday) from 1100 hours to 1300 hours at Jammu and Srinagar,” the notification said.

The notification added that during the process of scrutiny of records it has surfaced that many candidates after qualifying PET/PST have failed to produce their original documents viz, Domicile / Qualification certificates for which the candidature of all these candidates is liable to be rejected.

Police Recruitment Board has decided to allow these candidates to participate in the written examination on the plea that they shall make good their deficiencies in respect of their original requisite documents after the conduct of the written examination failing which the Police Recruitment Board has no choice but to reject their candidature.