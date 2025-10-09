Writer and Broadcaster Zahid Mukhtar Passes Away

Srinagar :

: The world of art and literature today lost a shining star as noted poet, writer, critic, actor and broadcaster Zahid Mukhtar from Anantnag passed away.

Zahid Mukhtar from Anantnag passed away at 7:30 AM at his residence Nayee Basti Anantnag.

Mukhtar dedicated his life to literature, art, poetry, acting, journalism, and broadcasting from a young age. A multi-faceted personality, he was a distinguished poet, a gifted prose writer, a seasoned broadcaster, and a compassionate human being.

His contributions to Urdu and Kashmiri literature remain unforgettable. Author of several books, Mukhtar’s writings and poetry continue to touch the hearts of readers and admirers. His command over both Urdu and Kashmiri languages earned him a unique place in the literary world, while his words reflected depth, wisdom, and sensitivity.

Zahid Mukhtar was not only a literary figure but also a humane artist with strong social awareness whose presence enlivened every cultural gathering. His demise has left a void in the fields of literature, journalism, and broadcasting that will be difficult to fill for years to come.(JKNS)