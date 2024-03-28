Srinagar city has been witnessing a worrisome surge in fire incidents in recent months. The increase in fire incidents has primarily been attributed to electric short circuits and LPG leakage. According to officials from the Fire & Emergency Services department, over 175 fire incidents have been reported in Srinagar in the past two months alone, with most of them caused by electric faults and gas leaks. Despite efforts to raise awareness through fire safety camps and programmes, Srinagar district as per media reports had received around 550-600 fire calls in the year 2023. Many individuals have overlooked the prescribed guidelines for fire safety, leading to avoidable incidents. In response to this concerning situation, it is imperative to prioritize fire safety education and precautionary measures to mitigate the risks posed by fire hazards. One of the crucial steps in preventing fire incidents is to ensure the regular maintenance of electrical appliances. Electrical short circuits often occur due to the indiscriminate use of heating gadgets and the overload on electrical wires. By conducting routine checks and repairs of electrical systems, individuals can significantly reduce the likelihood of short circuits and subsequent fires. Proper storage of flammable materials is another essential aspect of fire safety. Flammable substances such as LPG should be stored in designated areas away from potential ignition sources. Additionally, educating residents about the safe handling and storage of combustible materials can prevent accidental fires caused by negligence or oversight. Furthermore, raising awareness about fire evacuation procedures is paramount to saving lives during emergencies. Residents should be familiar with evacuation routes and assembly points in their homes and workplaces. Conducting regular fire drills and providing training on evacuation techniques can ensure a prompt and organized response in the event of a fire outbreak. The community also plays a crucial role in fire prevention and response. Residents must remain vigilant and report any signs of fire hazards or safety breaches to the relevant authorities promptly. In light of the escalating fire incidents, there is a pressing need for collaborative efforts between government agencies, community organizations and citizens to address this issue effectively. Implementing stricter enforcement of fire safety regulations, conducting regular inspections of residential and commercial properties, and enhancing public awareness campaigns are some of the measures that can be adopted to curb fire incidents in the Kashmir valley. Additionally, leveraging technology such as smart fire detection systems and fire-resistant building materials can bolster fire safety infrastructure and minimize the impact of potential disasters. Investing in modern firefighting equipment and training for emergency responders can also enhance the region’s capacity to mitigate fire-related risks. At the same time, the authorities should devise a sound mechanism to compensate fire victims. The relief program may include financial aid, temporary housing assistance, and support for essential needs such as food, clothing, and medical expenses. Residents should also be encouraged to take insurance coverage. Having insurance policies will make fire victims eligible for compensation for property damage and loss of personal belongings.