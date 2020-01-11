News
World’s costliest vegetable gasps for breath-`Kanegeich’ faces threat from habitat destruction, urbanization:
Srinagar: World’s costliest mushroom is feeling the tremors of habitat destruction in Kashmir.
Locally known as ‘Kanegeich’, the morel mushroom is a rare sight in the valley as it cannot be cultivated commercially and instead it grows wild in some forest regions. The vegetable is sold at Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000 per kilogram.
Morels or Gucchis are a delicacy used not only in elaborate feasts of Kashmiri weddings but also feature in the menus of high end restaurants in different parts of the world.
However, with the growing habitat destruction and rapid urbanization, the extraction of prized mushrooms is wavering every year.
Forest Departmentdata accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that 88.90 quintals of morel mushrooms were extracted in 2017-2018 against 281.16 quintals in 2016-17.
Similarly, the 134.75 quintals of morel mushrooms were extracted in 2012-13, which increased to 175.65 quintals and 429.43 quintals in 2013-14 and 2014-15 respectively. This was followed by slump in 2015-16 with only 122.11 quintals being extracted.
An official of the Forest Department said there has been frequent disturbance in the natural eco-system of J&K in the last few years.
“Guchchi mushrooms usually grow on logs of decaying wood or decaying leaves and even in humus soil. They may or not grow in the same spot the next season and they are notoriously unpredictable as they may show up anywhere,” he said.
However, the extractions have been vacillating due to various anthropogenic activities.“This can be attributed to various reasons like rampant constructions, illegal encroachments, increasing forest fires and overgrazing in the forest areas,” he said.
Dr Rouf Hamza Boda, a researcher who has worked extensively on the guchchies, said it is believed that morels share a deep relationship with the roots of Deodar and Pine trees.
“With unchecked deforestation going around, the connection seems to have lost. Mushrooming is a natural occurrence on Himalayan mountain tops,” he said.
Dr Boda noted due to climate change and habitat destruction, the harvesting seasons have shifted to early winter. “Due to modern lifestyle, the mushroom collectors which were mostly women and children have dwindled over the years. They no longer feel inclined towards mushroom picking, which demands a sharp sight and close attention to the ground. If only government showed some concern towards this prized crop and incentivize the collectors, this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.
Researcher at Centre for Bio-diversity and Taxonomy, Kashmir University, Akhtar Malik pointed out that there is threat to the premium vegetable.“Like unauthentic saffron brands posing as original products, the mushrooms are also sold as false morels called `Phosa’. This is mixed with some quantity of original morels for trade purposes,” Malik said.
News
877 essential commodity laden trucks reach valley: Div Com
Srinagar, Jan 6: On the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, priority has been accorded for the clearance of trucks, loaded with essential commodities, on the National Highway which were stranded due to the inclement weather.
It was informed that 877 essential commodity laden trucks reached valley on Monday out of which 245 were carrying general supplies, 306 Oil tankers, 103 Poultry, 57 Vegetables, 33 Sheep, 33 Fruits, 73 LPG Gas tankers and 18 Heavy Motor Vehicles of Food Corporation of India (FCI). Additional chains of trucks are on way from Jammu.
This was revealed in a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to review stock and supply position of ration, electricity and snow clearance preparedness.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of essential commodity trucks on the National Highway so that consumers do not face any inconvenience during winter.
The meeting was informed that Power department has been supplying 1290 MW, out of 1300 MW grid capacity, electricity to the valley consumers.
Div Com asked Chief Engineers of Power to provide electricity to the consumers strictly as per revised power scheduled and avoid unscheduled power cuts.
It was further informed that 156 snow clearance machines of Mechanical Engineering Department (MED), 450 snow clearance machines of R&B, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Border Roads Organization (BRO) and RAMKY agencies have been already pre-positioned at identified locations.
The Divisional Commissioner directed senior officers of essential services departments to monitor the functioning of 24×7 winter joint control rooms which have been established in their offices and send daily report to the Div Com office.
The Div Com said that the divisional administration is ready to meet any exigency.
News
Admin working tirelessly for people’s welfare: Adv Khan
Jammu, Jan 6: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, Monday reiterated that the J&K administration is working tirelessly at all levels for the collective welfare of the people of the region.
The Advisor was interacting with the deputations and individuals during weekly public hearing programme, here at Convention Centre Canal Road.
As many as 100 individuals and several deputations hailing from different parts of J&K put forth their demands and grievances before the Advisor and sought his intervention for early redress of their issues.
A deputation of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society demanded provision of a playfield in its area. A deputation of Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers, under the banner of All J&K Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers Association, demanded regularization of their services.
Similarly, a deputation of JK Sports Council coaches sought Advisor’s intervention in release of their pending salaries. Another deputation from Roughrah, Sidhrah demanded installation of transformer in the area.
Several other individuals and deputations from Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Srinagar, Kupwara, Pulwama, and other areas also met the Advisor and registered their issues and grievances.
Advisor Khan assured the visiting individuals and deputations that all their genuine issues would be examined for early redress. He also issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers to take cognizance of the issues pertaining to their departments.
News
Barring six, all leaders to be released this month: Report
Srinagar, Jan 3: After being detained for over five months, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is set to release all political leaders barring six this month, media reports said on Friday.
Quoting sources, Zee News reported that the six leaders who would still be kept under detention are PDP leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Naeem Akhtar, and Waheed Parra; National Conference leaders Umar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, and Ali Mohammad Sagar.
Mehbooba is detained at a government house in Srinagar, while, Omar is lodged at Hari Niwas. Farooq Abdullah is detained at his house in Gupkar road, Srinagar, which has been declared a sub-jail.
58 political leaders were detained earlier out of which 26 are currently held at the MLA hostel which has been turned into a sub-jail.
The home ministry had said that the release of these leaders will be done by the administration in the J&K as per the situation. Earlier on 30th December, five leaders from the national conference and PDP were released by the authorities.
The Central government had detained several mainstream leaders to avoid mass mobilisation against the decision that removed the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and divided it into two union territories.
In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, J&K along with its democratic institutions were reorganised into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following Narendra Modi’s decision to abrogate article 370 which accorded special status to J&K on August 5.
The two union territories came into existence at the stroke of midnight on 31 October.