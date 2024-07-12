World’s costliest spice: Union MoS visits IIKSTC, Pampore to bolster saffron trade

PAMPORE, JULY 11: In a significant move to bolster the saffron industry in Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, today visited the India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (IIKSTC) Dusoo, Pampore.

Present on the occasion were the Director of Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal, the Managing Director of Trade Promotion Organization, Khalid Jahangir, and other concerned officers.

During his visit, Jitin Prasada inspected different sections of the center and reviewed various operations at the state-of-the-art processing unit. He visited different blocks of the center including, stigma separation, drying, grading, packing, and the E-Auction Center. He was thoroughly briefed by the officers about the advanced facilities and the substantial support being provided to farmers by the unit.

The Union Minister also held an interactive session with the Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and saffron farmers to discuss the promotion and development of the saffron industry in the region.

Responding to several issues raised by the farmers, Jitin Prasada assured that all their grievances and demands would be resolved on a priority basis.

The Union Minister reiterated the central government’s commitment to the welfare and development of farmers of Jammu and Kashmir.

The high-profile visit underscores the government’s dedication to enhancing the saffron trade and supporting the farmers who are the backbone of this valuable industry.