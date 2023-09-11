New Delhi: `Pashmina Goat Project’, a pioneering brand name in the world of sustainable fashion, and `The Real Pashmina’, announced the launch of its innovative “Pashmina Transparency Framework” for technology development for the industry.

This groundbreaking framework is set to transform the way the real pashmina industry operates by ensuring complete transparency from the beginning to the end of every actual Pashmina shawl production cycle within the pashmina ecosystem.

Dr. Babar Afzal (Founder) and Dr. Henna Ajnum (Co-Founder) shared that traditionally known for its luxurious softness and timeless appeal, pashmina wool has long been a sought-after material in the fashion industry. However, concerns about ethical sourcing, authenticity, and sustainability have challenged the industry’s practices.

The Framework that the startup had developed aims to address these challenges head-on by leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Web 3.0 to create an unprecedented level of transparency and traceability. By utilizing these technologies every step in the pashmina shawl production process is securely recorded in an immutable and tamper-proof ledger. This guarantees each product’s authenticity and provides a comprehensive audit trail for all stakeholders. AI-powered authentication can be used to verify the authenticity of pashmina materials, thereby preventing the circulation of counterfeit products. IoT-enabled technology can monitor various parameters such as temperature, humidity, and transportation conditions. Web 3.0 Interface can allow consumers and stakeholders to access a wealth of information about the product’s origin, production methods, and ethical practices. This fosters a sense of trust and connection between producers and consumers.

Dr. Babar Afzal, (a former McKinsey Analyst and a Silicon Valley Techie) the Founder and CEO of the Pashmina Goat Project and the Tech Lead for this groundbreaking framework, has been profiled by TIME Magazine, BBC, CNN, and Bloomberg for his transition from a Silicon Valley Techie to becoming a Pashmina Goat Shepherd and the only Sustainable Luxury Pashmina Advocate in the world.

“Our Technology Development Transparency Framework is a pivotal step toward ensuring that the pashmina industry aligns with modern values and trends of transparency and sustainability. We believe that by incorporating futuristic technologies that cover the loose ends of the value chain, we can empower consumers to make informed choices while simultaneously uplifting the livelihoods of those involved in the pashmina ecosystem,” he said.

The Project’s Pashmina Transparency Framework heralds a new era of integrity and accountability in the global pashmina shawl industry. With a commitment to ethical practices and technological innovation, the project aims to set a precedent for responsible fashion production worldwide. The framework presents the guiding principles and processes that will dictate future technology developments to ensure that every aspect of the ecosystem is logged from the origin to the final finished Pashmina shawl.

The “Artisan Process Framework” within the Broad Framework was contributed by Dr. Henna (The Founder of the Campaign #WhoMadeMyPashmina) and Alhana (Who Runs an Initiative “HER DREAM” for the young girls in the Pashmina Eco-System). The vision of the framework incorporates the welfare of the women and the future generations. Babar who is also, named as the Pashmina Prince, is the most credible voice and name for the authentic Pashmina eco-system of the Indian Himalayas and is the only globally recognized voice for the advocacy for the authentic community of Pashmina shepherds, weavers, craftsmen and craftswomen.