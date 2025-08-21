World Senior Citizens Day celebrated with zeal

BANDIPORA, AUGUST 21: The World Senior Citizens Day 2025 was celebrated with great enthusiasm by JKSWM Senior Citizens Home Bandipora in collaboration with the Social Welfare department Bandipora at the Auditorium Hall of the District Drug De-Addiction & Rehabilitation Centre (DDAC), Bandipora.

The program witnessed an impressive gathering of senior citizens, members of civil society, officials from the Social Welfare department, JKSWM volunteers, and students from various schools and colleges, all coming together to honor the invaluable contributions of the elderly to the society.

Speakers on the occasion highlighted the significance of observing World Senior Citizens Day, stressing the moral and social responsibility of younger generations to ensure care, dignity, and respect for the elderly. They emphasized that senior citizens are the custodians of wisdom, values, and traditions, and society must work collectively to safeguard their rights and well-being.