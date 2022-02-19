NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old cricketer from Bihar has created a world record by scoring a triple century on his first-class debut against Mizoram.

Sakibul Gani hit 341 runs off 405 balls surpassing the previous record of MP’s Ajay Rohera who scored unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad in 2018.

Sakibul is the youngest of six children in the family. The Times of India reported Sakibul’s mother, Asma Khatoon, gifted him three new bats before he left home for Kolkata earlier this week. “Amma, nazar utaar deen (bless these bats),” he said. The 341 was hit with one of these bats.

The Sakibul is the youngest of six siblings in the family which lives in the Agarwal locality in Motihari. The Gani home is decorated with trophies and medallions. Sakibul’s father Mohammad Mannan Gani, who runs a sports goods shop close to the Badi Masjid near Meena Bazar, echoed his wife’s sentiments: “Faisal has been Sakib’s mentor.”

Faisal, a bowling allrounder who played for Bihar in Under-19, Cooch Behar Trophy and also led East Zone in Vizzy Trophy, wasn’t picked for Bihar’s Ranji squad. “Faisal has inspired and mentored his brothers,” his father said.

“Sakib is a batting allrounder — he bowls pace — while my third brother Afan is a spin bowler who is handy with the bat,” Faisal said.

Bihar, having opted to bat first, declared at 686/5 after Sakibul brought up a 538-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Babul Kumar, who also scored a double century. Mizoram were 40/3 in reply.

” Hum chaua-chakka naa bujhat rahni, lekin beta log ke kheley se khushi hokhey la (I didn’t understand fours and sixes but my sons playing well has brought me happiness),” Asma said.

She now watches IPL matches and knows more than sixes and fours of the game. “We grew up playing cricket at the Gandhi Maidan. We prepared pitches by shaving off the grass till Jitendra Rana (an IPS officer who was posted as SP here about 8-9 years ago) got us a cemented pitch,” Faisal recalled.

“If given proper facilities, Motihari has at least 10 players who can shine,” District Cricket Association secretary Gyaneshwar Gautam said.