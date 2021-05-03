Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
World Press Freedom Day: Media plays catalytic role in country’s development,says LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday wished journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, saying that media plays a catalytic role in a country’s development.

The official twitter handle of the Office of J&K LG quoted LG as saying that the media acts as a strong bridge between the government and people.

“On the occasion of ‘World Press Freedom Day’, I extend my warm wishes to the journalists fraternity. The media plays a catalytic role in a country’s development & acts as a strong bridge between the Government & People. PressFreedomDay,” Office of LG J&K tweeted.


He also appreciated the journalists for the role played by them in the challenging time of COVID-19.

“I appreciate all the journalists for determined and constructive role being played by them in the challenging time of #COVID19,” Office of J&K LG tweeted.

