Srinagar: Popular Bollywood actor of Kashmiri origin Anupam Kher has joined the ‘World Pheran Day’ celebrations by posting his picture in the traditional attire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, ‘World Pheran Day’ was celebrated on December 21 to welcome ‘Chillai Kalaan’ Kashmir’s harshest 40 day winter period.

Ever since, Kashmiris living across the globe have been seen posting their pictures in pheran.

Kher posted his photograph in the form of a short video on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles. He can also be seen holding a ‘kangri’ – a traditional Kashmiri fire pot used by the people to keep themselves warm in the winters.

The picture is from Kher’s forthcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here is me wearing a #Pheran ( Traditional Kashmiri outfit) on #WorldPheranDay.!! This pic is from my forthcoming film #TheKashmirFiles!!” wrote Kher.

The netizens liked Kher’s look as Sanjay Kishore wrote: “Indelible sign of Kashmiryat . It is very comfortable to wear and suitable for Climatic condition of Kashmir.”

Few netizens also posted their pictures wearing the pheran.

“Here’s our entry to the #worldpheranday , we have to win. We are your favourites. Red heart,” Rujuta Diwekar tweeted in reply to Kher’s earlier tweet while donning the pheran.