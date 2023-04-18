SRINAGAR: Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has identified 250 precincts, sites, buildings, and other locations in Srinagar city for conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a long list. There are 250 sites and precincts in Srinagar alone which need to be notified for conservation. These include Aali Kadal, Maharaj Gunj Market, Jhelum River Front, wooden bridges, and other major buildings. This is the way how we can preserve our city,” Mohammad Saleem Beg, Convener, INTACH (Kashmir chapter).

INTACH is also pitching for reviving Kut Kol and Chunte Kol so that they could also be preserved for posterity. “They are our ancient waterways. They have become a cesspool. We need to revive them fully. Otherwise, they will go Nallahmar’s way. We need to focus on our heritage and preserve it. We have a treasure trove of sites that require preservation,” said Beg.

In fact, INTACH had called for notifying 500 sites across Kashmir for conservation. “In the first place, we have listed 500 sites and properties which need to be notified for preservation. In 2010, the J&K legislature passed a law for the preservation of these sites. They also added the sites should be notified,” he said.

Deputy Director, Archives, Archeology, and Museums, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh said there are 56 monuments in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have 26 monuments in Kashmir and 30 in Jammu. We are maintaining all the monuments,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mushtaq said maintenance work is currently on 14 sites in Kashmir. “We have restored the roof of the historic mosque. Work is undergoing at a historic tomb on a 90-foot road. Restoration work is on at Achabal Spring and Hari Parbat Fort. Work is also on in Jammu as well,” he said.

He said they are governed by Ancient Monuments Preservation Act (AMPA)and, Heritage Preservation and Conservation Act. “Under AMPA, all monuments are protected. Heritage Act relates to the listing. Nishat, Shalimar, and others fall on the heritage list,” he said.

J&K government has launched the revival of the architecture heritage scheme to conserve monuments and important sites. “Under this scheme, 35 projects have been approved. Work is undergoing at 16 projects in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu,” said Mushtaq.