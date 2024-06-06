World Environment Day celebrated across Valley

SRINAGAR: World Environment Day was celebrated across the Valley on Wednesday. This year the global theme of ‘World Environment Day’, ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’.

At the DC Office Complex, the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan held an interactive session with students. The DC while interacting with students said that on World Environment Day 2024, we come together to renew our commitment to protecting the rich biodiversity and natural resources of our planet.

Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) Srinagar on Wednesday under the guidance and directions of Regional Director JKPCC, Kashmir organised multiple events to commemorate ‘World Environment Day’. On the occasion, a mega rally of Eco Club students, teachers and the employees of JKPCC was taken out from the premises of JKPCC Srinagar to raise awareness on the preservation of the environment.

The Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) in collaboration with Boys HSS Shalimar on Wednesday celebrated the ‘World Environment Day’ with the involvement of more than 200 students.

A mega function held at Town Hall Kulgam, which was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan On the occasion, the speakers from schools, civil societies and various departments highlighted the historical background of the day and added that the need of the hour is to work collectively to preserve and safeguard the environment from more depletion. Addressing the occasion, the DC called for judicious resource use and collective efforts for environmental preservation.

To raise awareness about environment and ecology among the masses, various functions were today held across Ganderbal district on the eve of ‘World Environment Day. The day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and witnessed various activities including rallies, plantation and sanitation drives with the main event held within the premises of Kheer Bhawani temple Tullamulla. The function was presided over by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Gulzar Ahmad whereas functionaries of several departments including Forest and Education marked their presence. Later, Cleanness/ Sanitation drive was conducted within the premises of Temple and its adjoining areas.

The NSS volunteers of Govt. Degree College Khansahib carried out a cleanliness drive on Sukhnag River at Arizal village of Khansahib. A contingent of 36 volunteers was flagged-off by the college in-charge Principal, Prof. G.M. Jan. About 60 kgs of plastic bottles, wrappers and other non-biodegradable waste were collected from the banks of Sukhnag and disposed-off during the drive.