World asthma day was celebrated in Government Medical College was celebrated in GMC Srinagar on 2nd may 2023 in Government Medical College, Srinagar.

On the occasion the Department of Pulmonary Medicine organised a CME in GMC auditorium. Prof Dr Masood Tanvir ,Principal /Dean Government Medical College, Srinagar was chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Naeem Firdous lecturer Pulmonary Medicine presented Overview of asthma with stress on Diagnostic and Treatment modalities.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Masood Tanvir presented an overview of Burden of Asthma within the subcontinent and presented data showing inadequacy in diagnosis and treatment. He stressed that more efforts needs to be put in place for early diagnosis and treatment to decrease the morbidity/ mortality due to the disease .

A panel discussion chaired by Dr Masood Tanvir and Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, Professor & Head, Pulmonary Medicine along with other senior faculty members Prof Dr Khursheed, Dr Suraya , Dr Yusuf, Dr Bikram and Dr Tajamul Hussain discussed

Detailed case based approach on various aspects of asthma in a stepwise manner concentrating on early diagnosis and management of Bronchial asthma…

The CME Session was attended by senior faculty members, residents, medical graduates and other allied medical staff.

World asthma day is celebrated all over the world on 1st Tuesday of May with the aim to create an awareness about asthma disease , its symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and remove the myths and misconceptions about the disease.