Workshop on ‘OMICS for Crop Improvement’ begins at SKUAST-K

SRINAGAR, JULY 14: Division of Plant Biotechnology, Faculty of Horticulture, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), inaugurated a two-day International Workshop on ‘OMICS for Crop Improvement’ today at the university’s Shalimar campus.

The event is being held on 14th and 15th July, 2025, with participation from scientists, researchers, and students from different institutes.

Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, delivered the ‘Words of Wisdom’ as the chief guest of the event. He appreciated the department’s efforts in organizing this international workshop and highlighted the transformative role of integrative OMICS in revolutionizing plant breeding, stress tolerance, and genetic resource utilization to mitigate aberrant climatic changes for sustainable agriculture in J&K.

Prof. Nazir A. Ganai also mentioned about ‘Evergreen revolution’ initiatives taken by SKUAST-Kashmir under HADP project for safeguarding fragile climatic conditions of Kashmir. Earlier, the program commenced with a welcome address by Prof. Amjad M. Husaini, Head, Division of Plant Biotechnology, who welcomed the dignitaries, invited speakers and all participants.