Workshop on big data analysis begins at KU

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 18: To build research capacities in handling complex datasets, a two-day workshop on ‘Primer to Big Data Analysis: Applications in Analysis of Images, Genomes and Relevant Datasets’ started here at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Monday.

The workshop has been organised by the varsity’s Conservation Science and Innovation Laboratory, Centre of Research for Development (CORD) in collaboration with the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and IKP, and sponsored by PopVax.It aims to provide young researchers and faculty with a foundational understanding of big data analysis techniques and their applications in processing biological, genomic, and imaging datasets.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan, said, “Big data is reshaping the way research is conducted across scientific disciplines. Such programmes are essential for preparing our young scholars to address contemporary challenges through advanced analytical skills.”

In his remarks Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof. Shariefuddin Pirzada, highlighted the growing role of big data in modern research and said that participants should leverage such opportunities for advancing their academic pursuits. Speaking on the occasion Registrar KU, Prof. Naseer Iqbal appreciated the organisers for bringing together experts from diverse domains and said that such workshops add significant value to varsity’s research and innovation profile.

Dr. Karthikeyan Vasudevan, Chief Scientist CSIR-CCMB, and Dr. Ramjee Pallela, COO AIC-CCMB, the organisers of the workshop, provided an overview of the event and outlined the potential applications of big data in analysing images, genomes, and other complex datasets.

Earlier, Prof. Bashir A. Ganai, Director CORD KU and convener of the workshop, welcomed the participants, while Prof. Waseem Bari, Director South Campus KU and co-convener of the event, presented the vote of thanks.