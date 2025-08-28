Workshop held on ‘Vision Plan for Tribal Villages’

BANDIPORA, AUGUST 28: District administration Bandipora held a one-day workshop on the Vision Plan for Tribal Villages under Aadi Karma Yogi Abhiyan at the conference hall, Mini Secretariat Bandipora on Thursday.

The workshop aimed at preparing a roadmap for holistic development of tribal villages through community participation and resource mobilization.

During the workshop, it was informed that the vision plan will be drafted after conducting surveys, demographic profiling, and consultations with Gram Sabhas and tribal leaders.

The workshop outlined short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals focusing on infrastructure, health, education, sanitation, digital connectivity, and livelihood promotion including agriculture, livestock, fisheries, eco-tourism, and forest-based products. Special attention was given to identifying vulnerable groups and documenting traditional skills, crafts, indigenous practices, and tribal wisdom.

On the occasion, participants appreciated the initiative and stressed on strengthening community institutions for making tribal villages self-reliant and sustainable model communities.

District Programme Officer, ICDS Yaar Ali Khan stressed on mapping infrastructure requirements such as roads, electricity, water supply, digital connectivity, health, and education services, along with strategies for sustainable income generation in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, crafts, eco-tourism, and forest-based livelihoods.

He appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders and reiterated the administration’s commitment to making tribal villages self-reliant, digitally connected, and socially empowered.

Among others, the event was attended by ACD Bandipora, Dy. CEO Bandipora, CMO Bandipora, DSHO Bandipora, CAO Bandipora, CAHO Bandipora and Nominated Tribal Volunteers.