One 37-year-old contract worker employed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) took the extreme step of ending his own life after discovering his wife’s alleged involvement in an illicit relationship with a close friend.

According to national media reports, the grim episode transpired a few days ago when the deceased, identified as Lokesh, unexpectedly encountered his wife, Shashikala, in a compromising situation with their mutual friend, Chiranjeevi, within the confines of their home. Overwhelmed by shock and despair, Lokesh chose not to communicate with his wife following this distressing revelation.

Tragedy struck on Saturday when Lokesh’s mother made the harrowing discovery of her son’s lifeless body, hanging from a honge tree (Pongamia) on the family’s farm. Faced with this horrifying ordeal, she promptly lodged a formal complaint against Shashikala and her alleged paramour, Chiranjeevi. The police swiftly initiated action, registering an FIR under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against Shashikala, who has since been apprehended. Chiranjeevi, the third party entangled in this tragic incident, is currently evading authorities.

Further investigation into this heart-wrenching event revealed a poignant suicide note authored by Lokesh. In this heart-rending letter, he expressed his profound love for his wife and recounted his unwavering commitment to their relationship. Lokesh detailed how he had fulfilled her every wish, even constructing a new home, only to be confronted with the agonizing realization of her alleged betrayal.

This heartrending episode serves as a somber reminder of the emotional toll that interpersonal conflicts and marital discord can exact on individuals. It underscores the importance of open communication and support systems for those grappling with emotional distress and relationship challenges. The tragedy is a poignant illustration of the need for empathy and understanding within our society, particularly within the context of personal relationships.