Baramulla: Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Saturday said that they have got the leads in the killing of policeman, who was shot dead by terrorists in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district earlier this week.

Talking to reporters after visiting slain cop’s home in Tangmarg, Swain said that they have got vital leads in the case and investigation is still going on in the case.”It won’t be proper to share all investigation details at this moment, but I assure that whosoever is involved in the crime will not be spared,” he said. He said they have lost a family member of police parivaar, a pious man, a father, a brother and a Kashmiri and all those involved in this crime won’t be spared.

He said the handlers from across the border are not sending money here to build hospitals, roads and other things but to support terrorism and disturb peace here.”We will be able to spoil their plans only when no one here supports them and we create that atmosphere here,” he said. Earlier a senior police officer was also shot at and critically injured while playing cricket with friends at eidgah ground in Srinagar. ( KNS)