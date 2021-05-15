Won’t allow anyone to use Palestine situation to disrupt peace in Kashmir: IGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said that it was “keeping a close watch” on elements who are attempting to leverage the “unfortunate situation in Palestine” to disturb peace and order in Kashmir.”

“J&K Police is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley. We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

“But J&K police have a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well.”

The IGP police, however, wouldn’t allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets.

“Expressing opinion is a freedom but engineering and inciting violence on streets is unlawful. All irresponsible social media comments that results in actual violence and breaking of law including Covid protocol will attract legal action. IGP Kashmir urges cooperation of all citizens,” the IGP said. (KNO)