Women’s inclusion will make police effective: LG Ladakh

Leh: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, today addressed the first-ever Passing Out Parade of Ladakh Police at the Police Training Centre, Stong-Sar, marking a historic milestone in the journey of India’s youngest police force.

The Lt Governor inspected the parade and took salute of the marching contingents during the march past/Rashtriya salute. He also felicitated the All-Round Best Recruit Constables of Ladakh Police, namely R/Ct Sonam Yangchan (all round best & indoor best), R/Ct Jigmet Palkit (outdoor best) and R/Ct Mohd Sharif (best marksmen).

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the day symbolizes the growing strength, discipline, and self-reliance of Ladakh Police. He noted that since the formation of the Union Territory, Ladakh Police has faced numerous challenges — from modernizing basic infrastructure to building a self-sufficient training ecosystem and ensuring security across strategically significant areas. “It was through these challenges that the resilience and determination of Ladakh Police were forged,” he said.

Highlighting the administration’s commitment to strengthening the police force, Kavinder Gupta said the UT government has undertaken major initiatives for modernization, infrastructure upgradation, training, housing, welfare, and digital transformation. He mentioned that police presence and assistance have been enhanced in key tourist areas, and special focus is being placed on women’s participation, improved communication systems, and welfare of police personnel and their families.

The Lt Governor said that the establishment of the Police Training Centre at Stong-Sar, which began in 2022, represents a new era of training self-reliance for Ladakh. “This institution will not only train new police personnel locally to meet Ladakh’s unique challenges but will also serve the training needs of other UT departments in the future,” he added.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, Kavinder Gupta announced that 453 recruits, including 209 women constables, have successfully completed their training — a landmark achievement that reflects the government’s efforts to create more employment opportunities for Ladakhi youth. The recruitment process for Sub-Inspectors, he said, will begin soon to further strengthen the force.

Congratulating the new constables, the Lt Governor urged them to uphold the values of trust, sacrifice, and integrity that their uniform represents. “Law enforcement is not just about authority — it is about compassion, service, and earning the confidence of the people you protect,” he said, reminding the recruits to always act with courage and kindness.

Calling the induction of over 200 women constables a “powerful symbol of gender equality,” Kavinder Gupta said it will make Ladakh Police more inclusive, empathetic, and effective. He also paid homage to the brave personnel of Ladakh Police who laid down their lives in the line of duty, saying their courage will continue to inspire future generations.

In his concluding remarks, the Lt Governor said that remarkable progress is being witnessed not only in Ladakh but across every sector of Bharat, adding that Ladakh will play a significant role in realizing the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a Vishwaguru.

Kavinder Gupta extended heartfelt congratulations to all passing-out constables and their families, expressing confidence that they will continue to bring pride to Ladakh Police and the Union Territory.

Earlier, Dr S.D. Singh Jamwal, DGP Ladakh, in his address, informed that earlier training of new police personnel from Ladakh along with the Passing Out Parade was held in J&K. He shared his happiness over the conduct of the first Passing Out Parade of newly recruited constables of Ladakh Police at Stongsar in Leh, calling it one of the highest training centers in the country. He also highlighted Ladakh Police’s plans to develop a Winter Sports Centre at the center to provide opportunities to the youth of Ladakh and enhance their sporting skills.

Earlier, Altaf Shah, Principal, PTC Stongsar, welcomed the guests and also read out the pledge to the new constables of Ladakh Police.