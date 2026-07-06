Women’s empowerment key to developed J&K, their progress means society progresses: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the progress of women is indispensable for the progress of society, asserting that a developed Jammu and Kashmir can only be achieved when women are empowered, economically independent and actively participate in leadership and decision-making.

Addressing the felicitation ceremony of Fellows (Gender Equity Advocates) in Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor called the initiative a “historic and revolutionary moment” for women empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said women have always played a decisive role in protecting the social fabric of the Kashmir region and it has a rich legacy of women who shaped society through wisdom, spirituality and social reform.

The LG said he dreams of a Jammu and Kashmir where women lead schools, industries, literature, entrepreneurship, governance and public policymaking.

“I imagine a Jammu and Kashmir where every girl grows up believing that her dreams are valuable, her voice matters and there are no limits to her future,” he said.

He expressed confidence that after 2029, women would have much greater political representation, noting that the country has created an enabling atmosphere for increased participation of women in electoral politics.

“Over the past few years several initiatives have been launched to ensure financial independence of women in Jammu and Kashmir, including programmes such as Hausla, Mumkin, Rise Together, Umeed, DGP Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi and other entrepreneurship schemes” he said.

Referring to academic achievements, Sinha said girls are consistently outperforming boys, with nearly 70 to 75 per cent of university gold medals being secured by female students.

He also called upon the youth and men to actively support women’s leadership, saying the responsibility of empowering women cannot rest on women alone.