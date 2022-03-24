New Delhi, Mar 24: Gitanjali J Angmo from the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives is among 75 women honored by NITI Aayog..

Women have consistently been playing a key role in transforming India into a ‘Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat’.

In recognition of the remarkable achievements of these women across diverse sectors, NITI Aayog has instituted the Women Transforming India Awards.

This year, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, the WTI Awards were conferred on 75 women achievers.

Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) is the world’s first doer’s university, that combines Academics, Research, and Entrepreneurship through a curriculum that is contextual.

The pedagogy is experientially conducted through real-life experience, and the approach is trans-disciplinary, problem-solving, combining indigenous wisdom with modern technology. As the Co-Founder, CEO & Dean, Gitanjali leads Academic Development that includes setting up new schools & centers of excellence, curriculum design & development. She also facilitates fund-raising and scaling-up of the successful research pilots into consulting assignments and sustainable & responsible local enterprises.

Himalayan Institute of Alternatives is empowering youth and communities with a contextualized educational experience.