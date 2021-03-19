Women in ripped jeans set out wrong example for society: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has sparked a massive row with his controversial comments on women wearing ripped jeans.

The CM claimed women who wear ripped jeans cannot provide the right environment for children at home.

Rawat made the comments at a workshop organized by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun.

He said that he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, and questioned what example was she setting for society.



Clearly, this is one big controversial comment that the newly elected CM has made right at the beginning of his career.