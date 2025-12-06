Women in Kabaddi: How they have made Kashmir proud

Darakshan Hassan Bhat

Kabaddi, Kabaddi, we usually hear this from men on the field. However, we forget, or perhaps do not want to mention, our famous players who have brought laurels to our state. These are not men, but women Kabaddi players who have made Kashmir proud and inspired a new generation of female players in the Valley.

In Kashmir, we rarely witness women’s Kabaddi matches on the field because we do not have dedicated spaces for them. Yet players like Mehvish Farooq (Srinagar), who has represented J&K in several national-level championships; Iram Jan (Baramulla), recognised for training young girls in rural North Kashmir; Rubeena Akhter (Kupwara), who has represented J&K in national tournaments and is actively involved in grassroots women’s Kabaddi; and Shazia Parveen (Jammu region), a well-known name from the J&K team and part of multiple national Kabaddi events, all stand as strong examples of talent, and inspiration.

There are various reasons why sports, whether indoor or outdoor, are important for women in Kashmir. One important reason is the maintenance of health and hygiene. The second is exposure to games and peace of mind, and the third is the opportunity to bring out hidden talent, helping women become shining stars and active participants in nation-building. Sports have always been one of the prominent pillars of nation-building, progress, and development. Sports also give recognition to nations and are widely accepted fields worldwide, and girls are not lagging.

This year, our women’s Kabaddi team made us proud by winning the World Cup 2025. This is a victory for the entire nation, and more importantly, a victory over the violence and exploitation faced by women on so many fronts. This achievement is an inspiration for all those who aspire to do something meaningful for the nation. Each of these Kabaddi players has a history of struggle and hard work. After winning the World Cup, even those who once criticised them or did not encourage them became the first to celebrate their victory and welcome them on their return.

Kabaddi and a few other games were once considered too rough for women. Even girls who were talented in these sports were not allowed to participate due to certain social norms or rules. Today, we see Kabaddi as a sport rooted in soil, breath, and instinct. But the sight of these athletes, calm, disciplined, and fierce, breaks that old narrative. Their strength is not loud; it is earned. Their confidence is not borrowed; it is built. And for millions of girls watching, especially in places where opportunities arrive late and slowly, this moment is not just about a trophy. It is about possibility.

Of course, there were very few opportunities for women in sports. Now we see women leading in cricket, volleyball, football, kabaddi, and all other sports activities. The most challenging one was Kabaddi, and that too has been mastered by the women of Kashmir, who are excelling and bringing glory to our state and nation on various platforms.

This is the opportunity, this is equality, and this is the chance to showcase gender-equal talent through policies and initiatives in sports, education, politics, and other social sectors, making women equal participants in the progress and development of the nation. Their chase is difficult, their victory is a miracle, and their support is essential because they do not have the space, facilities, or platforms at the local level. Men have playgrounds, open sports fields, and access to every game, opportunities that women often do not.

So, to make them more active participants and to use their talent in the interest of the nation, we need to understand that human rights are human rights, and the facilities we provide for men should also be available for women, so that their hidden talent can be explored. It is an honest appeal to nurture the talent of girls by giving them opportunities through proper facilities, such as separate indoor and outdoor playfields, platforms, and spaces to help them shine in every sector.

